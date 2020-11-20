Ups and downs! Mandy Moore’s pregnancy symptoms have kept her on her toes.

“I was really sick in the beginning,” the This Is Us star, 36, said on a Friday, November 20, appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “I was home, so … I didn’t have to miss out on work. I don’t know how women do it. I literally woke up and was sick all day long.”

The New Hampshire native went on to say that she lost weight because she “couldn’t eat” and “stayed in bed all day.”

Now, the actress is feeling “very lucky” that those symptoms have “trailed off.” She explained, “I feel much better now. I feel like I have my energy back and [am] feeling good. No complaints.”

The “When I Wasn’t Watching” singer announced her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s pregnancy news in September, writing via Instagram: “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.”

Later that same week, Moore described her food aversions, saying that they were a “small price to pay” ahead of her little one’s arrival.

“Just sitting here thinking: will I ever enjoy coffee again?” the pregnant star asked her Instagram followers in September. “It’s one of my major food aversions right now (and I know probably for the best), but it makes me feel sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed. I am fully expecting that my love of coffee will come back. … The food aversions, though, can we talk about that? Coffee’s not the only one. … I had the worst food aversions, I still can’t think about some things or look at them in the fridge.”

The Princess Diaries star said that her first 15 weeks were “tough,” adding, “Poor Taylor. I was like, ‘Can you go outside and eat? I can’t look at food, I can’t smell food, I can’t think about food.'”

After playing Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, Moore is feeling prepared for motherhood. “Having played a sort of [the] matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I’m as pseudo-prepared as I can be,” she explained to Hoda Kotb earlier this month.

The Emmy nominee, however, is still “like a sponge” collecting parenting advice. “I want to soak it all up,” she added at the time.