Baby bump alert! Pregnant Mandy Moore showed off her growing belly after announcing she’s expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“I was really sick for my first trimester again but happy to be feeling better so I can move my body and rock my fav collab,” the This Is Us alum, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 6, posing for a mirror selfie in Eddie Bauer workout clothing. “Can’t wait to get back to Cali and hike in this!”

Moore wore a black-and-white patterned sports bra with a pair of matching leggings. The snap highlighted her midriff, marking the first time fans have seen her baby bump since her pregnancy reveal.

The Emmy nominee announced via Instagram on Friday, June 3, that she and Goldsmith, 36, are expanding their family. “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” the “Candy” singer gushed alongside a photo of the pair’s 15-month-old son, Gus, wearing a “Big Brother” T-shirt. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

Former This Is Us costar Chrissy Metz celebrated the news in the comments, writing, “That shirt is just perfect on Gus! ❤️🎉✨.” Sophia Bush added, “Just the best news!! Go Team Goldsmith! 💙💙💙💙💙,” while Rachel Bilson gushed, “So beyond happy and thrilled for you mama!!!!! Your babies are the luckiest to have you 😘❤️.”

The Princess Diaries star and the Dawes artist tied the knot in November 2018, welcoming Gus nearly three years later. Months before his February 2021 arrival, Moore opened up about some of the more harsh symptoms she experienced throughout her first pregnancy.

“I was really sick in the beginning,” she said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in November 2020. “I was home, so … I didn’t have to miss out on work. I don’t know how women do it. I literally woke up and was sick all day long.”

The New Hampshire native revealed that she “couldn’t eat” and “stayed in bed all day,” causing her to lose some weight. However, she felt “lucky” to be on the mend. “I feel much better now. I feel like I have my energy back and [am] feeling good,” the then-expectant star added. “No complaints.”

After giving birth, Moore continued to face a few health challenges. “Back at the hematologist to see if my platelets have gone up since having the baby,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in March 2021, noting that her levels were “still not great” following Gus’ delivery. “Friends with low platelets: what has worked? I took iron, B12 and folate … and ate all the lentils and dark leafy greens, etc.”

She continued, “I’m on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place, so I don’t have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy.”

Though she faced a few highs and lows on her path to motherhood, Moore was ready to welcome baby No. 2 as soon as possible. “I’ve said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do it again,'” she said on the “Informed Pregnancy” podcast in March 2021. “As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it. I’m sad that I don’t get to relive it or do it again or something.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!