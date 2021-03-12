Mandy Moore 'Can't Wait' to Give Birth Again After Son's 'Harrowing' Arrival

Ready for round two! Mandy Moore talked about giving birth again two weeks after her and Taylor Goldsmith’s son August’s arrival.

“I’ve said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do it again,’” the This Is Us star, 36, said during the Thursday, March 11, “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode. “As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it. I’m sad that I don’t get to relive it or do it again or something. It’s a hard feeling to describe, but I can look back now with such affection and fondness for myself and what that experience was because it brought me Gus. It brought me this child who is my whole world now.”

Although the New Hampshire native initially felt “super prepared” to give birth, “all of that just went out the window” when she went into labor.

“It’s like you’re on this trip, you’re on this acid trip or something. I was in my own head, doing my own thing,” the singer explained. “I could hear people, I could hear suggestions and sometimes agree with them, sometimes I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, I just have to stay the course of what’s feeling good for me.’ But ultimately it was such an insular experience. … I felt like it was going to be somewhat more participatory, like, with other people. That I would see their faces and be awake and alert and listen to their suggestions and go like, ‘OK, yeah, I agree with that.’ But ultimately, no, my eyes were closed and I was on my own.”

The Princess Diaries star said that she relied on her own instincts. “Everybody else was just in the background,” the actress explained.

The new mom added that she did not have an epidural because her platelets were dropping “exponentially,” which was “grueling.”

Moore pushed for three hours before her son’s heart rate began to drop. “It was crazy,” the “When I Wasn’t Watching” singer said on Thursday. “The OB was just literally like, ‘OK, show’s over.’ Seven people walked in and he’s like, ‘So this is a vacuum and I’m going to attach this to the top of his head. And when I tell you to push, I want you to push harder than you ever have. And I’m going to pull at the same time and your baby’s going to come out.’ And I was just like, ‘What?’ It all happened so quickly. One second, everything was fine. Then the next second, it was like, this is happening. And literally, I pushed harder than I had. And it went from no baby to a full body out in seconds.”

The How to Deal star was “confused” but once the infant was put on her chest, she had “never felt higher.”

Moore explained, “I’ve never felt this kind of love. It was like the world stopped again, and you’re not aware of anything else that’s going on. That’s why the tearing, all of it, it doesn’t exist. It doesn’t matter. You just have your baby on you. And I couldn’t imagine anything else mattering.”

The Emmy nominee introduced her baby boy via Instagram on February 23. “Gus is here,” she wrote. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Gus arrived five months after Moore’s pregnancy announcement.