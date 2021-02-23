Mandy Moore is a mom! The actress announced on Tuesday, February 23, that she had given birth to her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s first child.

“Gus is here,” the actress, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of the little one wearing a blue onesie. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The This Is Us star revealed her pregnancy news in September. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the Golden Globe nominee captioned Instagram photos at the time showing the Dawes member, 35, cradling her baby bump.

“So happy for the both of you. You and Taylor will be terrific parents … but you told me awhile ago, so,” Moore’s costar Sterling K. Brown commented on the social media upload, while Chrissy Metz wrote, “The Goldsmith Three!”

Later that same month, the New Hampshire native opened up about her pregnancy symptoms, wondering if she’d ever “enjoy coffee again.”

“It’s one of my major food aversions right now (and I know — probably for the best), but it makes me feel sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed,” the Emmy nominee explained in her Instagram Story at the time. “Coffee’s not the only one. … I had the worst food aversions, I still can’t think about some things or look at them in the fridge.”

The Princess Diaries star’s “first 15 weeks” were “really tough,” Moore added. “Poor Taylor. I was like, ‘Can you go outside and eat? I can’t look at food, I can’t smell food, I can’t think about food.’”

She and the songwriter wed in November 2018 in Los Angeles after dating for three years. Ahead of their nuptials, Moore exclusively told Us Weekly that Goldsmith is “the right person” for her.

The Tangled voice actress previously married rocker Ryan Adams in 2009. The former couple called it quits six years later.

Moore is looking forward to her future, she gushed to Parade in August. “I’m excited about all the collective wisdom and clarity and giving less of a you-know-what as you get older,” she told the magazine at the time. “Already, the older I am, the more comfortable I get in my skin.”

The “Crush” singer added, “You couldn’t pay me money to go back to the last decade of my life. The 20s were the worst!”