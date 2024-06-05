Mandy Moore has learned a lot of life lessons from her sons, Gus and Ozzie, over the years.

“My boys have taught me everything,” Moore, 40, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Eucerin’s various skincare products. “It’s like the cliche that every parent mentions, where your life just becomes technicolor after being black and white before them.”

Moore shares Gus, 3, and Ozzie, 19 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The couple are also currently expecting baby No. 3 — their first baby girl in the family. Moore tells Us that it’sher children who have given her “purpose” and “meaning” in life, while also making her the best version of herself.

“I’m better at having boundaries for myself because of them, and obviously having boundaries for them I’m better at advocating for myself and for them,” she tells Us. “I feel like I was a constant people pleaser, and I would always say yes, and being a parent just shifts everything into this new perspective.”

Related: Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith’s Family Album Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are the proud parents of two sons — and they’ve been giving the world a glimpse into their family life ever since baby Gus was born in 2021. “Gus is here,” Moore shared via social media in February 2021. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived […]

The actress explains that although she recognizes it’s important to live life for yourself, she also has a “family first” mentality.

“It’s [an] unexplainable, unknowable love until you get into this position,” she says of motherhood. “It’s the best, I love it.”

While Moore has prioritized her family life, her children have also served as inspiration for her work, especially in her music. Moore dropped her last album, In Real Life, in 2022. While two years isn’t that far in the past, Moore admits she’s already a different person than she was back then.

“I feel like my life just looks exponentially different now having two kids in the picture,” she explains, adding, “I think being a parent just innately shapes every fiber of the way you view the world. So, I’m really excited to see how just their presence in life and what our life has looked like for the past few years will shape the music.”

Moore notes that since meeting Goldsmith, who is the frontman for the rock band Dawes, is also a musician, the pair get to spend a lot of time at home working on their crafts.

“We’re very lucky to have a little studio space like in our backyard,” she says. “And so I feel like this summer will be devoted to figuring out the next musical steps for me, even if it’s just for me.”

Related: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s Relationship Timeline Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith fell head over heels for each other, and their quiet love story slowly captured all of our hearts. The This Is Us alum didn’t stop believing in love after she went her divorce from Ryan Adams. Moore and Adams called it quits in January 2015 following nearly six years of […]

In addition to working on music this summer, Moore also plans on making sure her skin is protected with Eucerin.

“I love their tinted mineral sunscreen. It’s got an SPF 35 in it. It’s got some pigments so it kind of eliminates having to put makeup on afterward, which I love,” she says. “I have two little guys that I’m chasing around, and I wake up really early in the morning and kind of get my routine complete before they’re awake. So, it’s pretty early. So I just take a shower, do my whole skincare routine, so this comes in really handy because then I don’t have to put on makeup.”

For more on Moore watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

With reporting by Amanda Williams