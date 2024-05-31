Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith’s two little boys are about to become big brothers.

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” Moore, 40, captioned a sweet Instagram photo of her sons Gus, 3, and Ozzie, 19 months, sporting shirts that read “big” and “middle” on Friday, May 31.

The actress also revealed the sex of her and Goldsmith’s third child, writing, “Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister 💓💓.”

Moore’s post caption is a reference to her hit series This Is Us, on which her and Milo Ventimiglia’s characters, Rebecca and Jack Pearson, were parents to two boys and a girl, played by Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz. The trio of siblings were referred to by the nickname The Big Three throughout the show’s six-season run on NBC from 2016 to 2022.

Fans and celebrities flooded Moore’s announcement with congratulatory messages. “OMG Mandy!!!! Congratulations wow wow!” Amanda Kloots commented, while “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast host Amanda Hirsch wrote, “Ahhhhh THE BIG 3. You had to!!❤️❤️ So excited for you!!!!”

Katie Couric wrote, “So exciting!!! Congratulations! 💞,” while Michelle Monaghan commented several red heart emojis.

Moore’s pregnancy news comes two weeks after she celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing adorable pics of her sons over the years via Instagram. “Cheers to all those who mother. I salute you today and always (especially my mom, stepmom, mother in law and community of mom friends I stand in awe of),” she captioned the May 12 post.

She continued: “It’s the greatest club and truly the most exhausting and exhilarating job I’ve ever been lucky enough to get to do. Thanks to Gus and Oz for choosing me. Extra love to those who find today difficult for any and all reasons. I see you 💙🩵🩷.”

Goldsmith, 38, praised Moore for being an “incredible” wife in a Mother’s Day Instagram tribute of his own, adding, “It’s the hardest job there is and you are the best at it. And thanks for booking all the doctor and dentist appointments. I love you.”

The couple, who wed in 2018, became first-time parents with the birth of Gus in February 2021, followed by Ozzie the following October.

Earlier this year, Moore revealed that she once thought she wouldn’t be able to have kids. “I remember when the doctor told me there was a slim chance of getting pregnant … and then lo and behold to our surprise, I became pregnant with Gus,” she captioned a childhood Instagram pic of herself on January 16.

Moore went on to quote her This Is Us character while reflecting on what it means to her to be a mother. “Rebecca Pearson said it best: ‘It’s my job to keep standing there with my arms wide open, waiting for you to maybe someday fall inside if you needed it. And if you do, I’ll love you. And if you don’t I’ll love you too — because that’s what it means to be a parent. You’ll see one day,’” she wrote. “And to that I say, Rebecca, I see it!”