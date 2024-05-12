It was a very Happy Mother’s Day 2024 for celeb mamas! Lea Michele, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hoda Kotb and more stars all felt the love on Sunday, May 12, as they were celebrated.

“The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter. 💕💐,” Michele, 37, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump next to a bouquet of pink roses. In her Instagram Stories, the pregnant star added a picture embracing her son Ever, 3, whom she shares with husband Zandy Reich.

Chopra Jonas, 41, posted a video of her husband, Nick Jonas, watching a Peppa Pig live show with their daughter Malti, 2, at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin. “Amazing start to Mother’s Day,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Meanwhile, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa reposted videos from both his wife Heather Rae El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Hall, in which they showcased their colorful Mother’s Day bouquets from each other.

Heather, 36, posted an Instagram Stories video of bouquets she received from Tarek, 42, as well as from Christina, 40, and her husband Joshua Hall — and Christina did the same.

Heather and Tarek share a son, Tristan, 2, while he and Christina share kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8. Christina also has a son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

“Thank you [Heather and Tarek] for the beautiful flowers,” Christina wrote over a video of the blooms. She also shared a video of another bouquet from her children. The note read, “Happy Mother’s Day! You’re the best mommy! We love you so much!”

Scroll below to see how stars celebrated Mother’s Day this year: