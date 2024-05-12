Mae Whitman is pregnant with her first baby, and she announced the big news with the help of her Parenthood family.

Whitman, 35, shared a black-and-white photo of her baby bump via Instagram on Sunday, May 12, just in time for Mother’s Day. Also in the photo are Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer, who played her mom and brother, respectively, on the NBC drama.

“Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!!” Whitman wrote in the caption. In the photo, the trio smiles at the camera while Graham places her hands on Whitman’s shoulders. Heizer, for his part, is seated behind Whitman with his hands on her stomach. The post also included several screenshots of her and Graham from Parenthood, including the final episodes where Whitman’s Amber was pregnant.

“Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! 🤰🏼can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal,” Whitman’s caption continued. Graham, 57, shared the announcement via her Instagram Story as well.

Former costar Erika Christensen was among the first to comment on Whitman’s post as well, writing, “Hashtag ruveal lol AMAZING!!!!!!”

Whitman’s Good Girls costar Christina Hendricks also congratulated the mom-to-be in the comment section, saying, “I’m so happy for you.”

Parenthood ran for six seasons on NBC from March 2010 to January 2015 and was known for its tearjerker storylines involving cancer, marriage and, as the title suggests, parenting. Along with Graham, Heizer, Christensen and Whitman, the cast included Peter Krause, Dax Shepard, Monica Potter and Craig T. Nelson.

Apart from the trio of Whitman, Graham and Heizer, the Parenthood cast has maintained a close friendship since the NBC sitcom aired its sixth and final season in 2015. Whitman previously praised Graham in a 2014 interview with Glamour.

“The first word that comes to mind is life,” Whitman said of Graham at the time. “I don’t remember what my life was like before her. She has shaped my existence so much. She’s more than a best friend: She’s my role model, she’s a mother, she’s a sister. I mist up even talking about her.”

Even after the show ended, Whitman still gushed over her former castmates, discussing their bond in a 2015 interview with HuffPost.

“Lauren Graham is my best friend, and Dax [Shepard] is my family, and Miles [Heizer], who plays my brother, he’s my roommate, he lives with me in real life. We bonded in this way that is so unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.”