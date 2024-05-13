Sophia Bush shared a heartfelt tribute to all of the mothers in her life for Mother’s Day, including girlfriend Ashlyn Harris.

Bush, 41, shared a sweet snap of Harris, 38, and her daughter Sloane Phillips Krieger-Harris via Instagram Story on Sunday, May 12. “And of course to you, you absolutely magic momma,” Bush captioned the photo. (Harris shares Sloane, 3, and son Ocean, 20 months, with ex-wife Ali Krieger.)

Along with Harris, Bush wished several other women in her life a happy Mother’s Day via her Instagram Story as well, including her own mom. “I am having a quiet moment during a break in Sunday’s filming schedule, sitting in a corner thinking about how overwhelmingly beautiful it is to see so many of the women I love become mothers,” she wrote. “To love them, and their children, so much. I hope you all know how breathtakingly magical you are.”

Bush and Harris went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2024, but the athlete and the One Tree Hill alum have been dating since the fall of last year, shortly after the two filed for divorce from their respective spouses: Krieger and Grant Hughes.

​​“Sophia and Ashlyn insist they were just friends, but by all accounts, it was instant chemistry,” a source told Us Weekly shortly after Harris and Bush’s first date. “They love being together. They love sports and want to do good in the world.”

Bush broke her silence on her sexuality in a self-written Glamour cover story published on April 25 where she denied claims that she had cheated on Hughes.

“As I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum,” Bush wrote. “Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

She explained: “I finally feel like I can breathe. I don’t think I can explain how profound that is. I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long. I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down.”

Bush further said that while her coming out journey was “long and thoughtful and exhaustive,” she had the full support of her parents.

“After the news became public, my mom told me that one of her friends called her and said, ‘Well, this can’t be true. I mean, your daughter isn’t gay,’” Bush wrote. “My mom felt that it was obvious, from the way her friend emphasized the word, that she meant it judgmentally. And you know what my mom said? ‘Oh honey, I think she’s pretty gay. And she’s happy.’”

Harris posted her support for Bush via Instagram shortly after. “Proud of you, babe,” the former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper wrote over a snap of the Glamour cover story on April 26.