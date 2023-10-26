Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush are keeping their new romance close to the vest, but an insider says they’re thrilled about how things are going.

“It’s only been a couple of weeks since their first official date, but things already feel really natural between them,” the source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that the duo have a lot in common. “They love being together. They love sports and want to do good in the world.”

Bush, 41, and Harris, 38, were first linked earlier this month after their respective splits from Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger. A second source, however, says the pair met earlier this year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which was held in June. “Sparks flew,” the second insider adds.

While rumors have swirled that Harris and Bush’s relationship began before their marriages ended, the second insider says that’s not accurate.

“Sophia and Ashlyn insist they were just friends, but by all accounts, it was instant chemistry,” the source explains, noting that the twosome later “bonded over their breakups and having to start over.”

Bush filed for divorce from Hughes, 42, in August after 13 months of marriage. Neither party has publicly commented on what led to the split, but Bush shared a cryptic message via Instagram one day before filing the paperwork.

“Sometimes you have to remind yourself that you’re something special,” read the quote in her upload. “That you can’t be replaced. Your heart, your mind, your conversation, your care, it can’t be replaced. By anyone.”

Harris, for her part, filed for divorce from Krieger, 39, last month after nearly four years of marriage. The estranged duo share daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months.

After Harris and Bush’s romance made headlines, Hughes spoke out amid speculation about when his estranged wife’s new relationship began. “Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled,” a rep for Hughes told Page Six earlier this month.

Krieger, meanwhile, joked in an Instagram post that she was in her “Beyoncé lemonade era” while preparing for the NWSL playoffs. The upload referenced Beyoncé’s 2016 album, Lemonade, which she released after her husband, Jay-Z, cheated on her.

For more on Harris and Bush’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.