The casts of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. continually bring the heat on screen — and some of the stars have equally as fiery romances off camera.

Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer and Sophia Bush, for example, dated from 2014 to 2016. Their red-hot relationship seemed to mirror their TV characters’ Jay Halstead and Erin Lindsay’s romance. Following their split — and Bush’s exit from the series — Soffer briefly dated Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto.

Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney, meanwhile, made headlines in 2015 when he got engaged to Lady Gaga. The relationship eventually fizzled out, but fans’ desire to learn about their favorite One Chicago star’s love lives remains alive and well.

