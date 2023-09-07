Actress Torrey DeVitto and her boyfriend, Jared LaPine, are officially engaged, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“He proposed at home on her farm in Michigan. It happened over Labor Day weekend,” a source tells Us. “It was a big surprise, even though they had talked about it someday, she didn’t know it was happening that week at all.”

The couple, who met through DeVitto’s cousin, have been dating for six months. “They are not planning the wedding just yet, but she is eager to start,” the source noted.

DeVitto and LaPine first appeared on each other’s social media accounts in June. “Enter Cheesy/Sappy line here,” LaPine captioned a pair of sweet selfies with the Chicago Med alum on June 9. DeVitto gushed about her then-boyfriend in the post’s comments, writing, “I love us.”

Later that month, DeVitto shared several snaps of herself and LaPine hanging out in Michigan. “Michigan Poppies and Pride 🧡 #HappiestPlaceOnEarth,” she captioned pics with LaPine and her sister Maryelle DeVitto.

LaPine, for his part, posted more photos of the pair posing together in a flower field via his Instagram. “Here is to now,” he wrote alongside the picturesque shots, one of which features the couple leaning in for a kiss.

Like his fiancée, LaPine has worked in the entertainment industry for several years and has cowritten and codirected three short films with Wil Granaderos: Welcome Home, The One That Rolled Away and The One That Likes You. According to his IMDb, he also worked on children’s programming, including the Disney Channel series Dog With A Blog, I Didn’t Do It and K.C. Undercover.

DeVitto, for her part, is best known for her roles on hit shows such as One Tree Hill, The Vampire Diaries and Pretty Little Liars, in addition to several Hallmark Channel original movies. She notably portrayed Dr. Natalie Manning on NBC’s Chicago Med before departing the series in May 2021.

“Well, looks like the cat is out of the bag…All good things must come to an end,” she wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. “It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye. Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did. I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await!”

She later returned as Natalie for the show’s season 7 premiere in September 2021 and for a season 8 episode in May.