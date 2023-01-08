“I know those who are close aren’t surprised, but if you don’t know @jfrudaker she’s incredible and we are the perfect FIT,” Bachelor Nation’s Luke Parker wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Eve. “I’ve been on the hunt for a wife (of noble character) / Proverbs 31 women for a while now! Started to think it was never going to happen. … Gods timing is perfect! Keep the faith because he does have the perfect plan [sic]!”
“I know those who are close aren’t surprised, but if you don’t know @jfrudaker she’s incredible and we are the perfect FIT,” Bachelor Nation’s Luke Parker wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Eve. “I’ve been on the hunt for a wife (of noble character) / Proverbs 31 women for a while now! Started to think it was never going to happen. … Gods timing is perfect! Keep the faith because he does have the perfect plan [sic]!”
Parker and the athletic manager had been dating for two years prior to their New Year’s proposal. “Over the last two years I‘ve gotten to watch @luke_parker777 live out the fruits of the spirit — first as a there-no-matter-what FRIEND, then as his girlfriend,” Frudaker gushed via Instagram. “I cannot believe we get to do this the rest of our lives, babe!! I love you!!!”
As the happy couple celebrated their engagement, Parker’s fellow Bacheloralums were quick to share their well-wishes. “Congrats, man! 🤘,” former lead Clayton Echardcommented.
Johnson — who was previously married to Evelyn Lozada in 2012 — had been dating the Allure Broker realtor since November 2020. While the twosome, who welcomed daughter Serenity in January 2022, had been calling one another their “fiancé” since 2021, the NFL alum made it official in January.
“I was very guarded for a long time, and I wouldn't give out my phone number, I wouldn't open up — I was very insular. I think that's changed, though,” Virtue said of her man at the time. “I feel much more open now, and maybe that's just getting comfortable with who I am and what I want, and also, being a good judge of character helps.”
Scroll below to see all the stars who’ve gotten engaged in 2023:
Luke Parker and Jennifer Frudaker
After two years of dating, Parker proposed to the former athlete. “From just friends to forever! 💍,” he wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Eve, sharing proposal pics.
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly
The Toronto Maple Leafs player gushed to the Toronto Sun in January that he feels “very fortunate” after popping the question.
Sharelle Rosado and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson
The Dancing With the Stars alum surprised Rosado with a 7.5-carat oval diamond ring on January 7.