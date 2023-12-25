Tamar Braxton has officially reunited with ex Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson for a Christmas Day engagement.

“3 months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER🫠…. Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation … we knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered,” Braxton, 46, captioned an Instagram video on Monday, December 25, “So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD🤷🏽‍♀️because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes.”

Braxton concluded her post writing, “I love you with my entire heart and from now on our troubles are miles away🙏🏼📍✨….I’m having myself a Merry little Christmas now❤️✨.”

Robinson also shared a look at the ring while celebrating Christmas with his own Instagram post.

“Merry Christmas from our family!” he captioned the series of photos. “Love @tamarbraxton forever…”

The couple’s re-engagement comes three months after Robinson confirmed their split in October. (Robinson announced that he and Braxton had officially reunited earlier this month.)

“Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy and being a better person,” he shared in an Instagram statement on October 1. “What happened and why — that’s our private place.”

Robinson clarified that he “never cheated” and “never cared about fame” in his breakup announcement.

The couple first met during the first season of Peacock’s Queens Court dating show, which premiered earlier this year.

“The truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down Queens Court several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it,” Robinson’s caption continued. “So I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life.”

Robinson proposed to Braxton during the Queens Court season finale, which aired in March.

“I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am,” Braxton told Robinson at the time. “And then I met you. And then I saw every single thing that I ever prayed for as a child.”