Jeremy “JR” Robinson announced that he and Tamar Braxton have split seven months after getting engaged.

“Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy and being a better person,” Robinson wrote via a lengthy statement on his Instagram Story on Sunday, October 1. “What happened and why — that’s our private place.”

He continued: “No. I never cheated. No, I wasn’t there when she was at her mother’s place when her car was burglarized. No. I never cared about fame.”

Robinson and Braxton, 46, met on the first season of the Peacock dating show, Queens Court, which aired earlier this year. Basketball Wives alum Evelyn Lozada and singer Nivea were also searching for love alongside Braxton.

“The truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down Queens Court several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it,” the attorney shared on Sunday. “So I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life.”

In the season finale, which aired in March, Robinson proposed to Braxton.

“I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am,” Braxton said in the season finale moments before Robinson got down on one knee. “And then I met you. And then I saw every single thing that I ever prayed for as a child.”

Robinson told Braxton that he was “ready” and “wanted” to be her husband. Six months after wrapping up filming, the show confirmed that the pair were still together and planning their wedding.

After filming, Robinson came under fire after it was revealed that he shares children with four different women. However, Braxton — who shares son Logan, 10, with ex Vincent Herbert — wasn’t fazed by the news and instead shared a sweet tribute for Robinson as the duo celebrated her birthday back in March.

“It’s my birthday but I have to post the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram video. “It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed. We have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me.”

After’s Braxton post, one of Robinson’s exes accused the singer of causing “nothing but chaos.”

“My son does not mean ‘everything’ to her and she has not thanked God for me & truthfully, none of his baby mamas,” Anaston Jeni wrote via Instagram in March. “She has said demeaning, disrespectful and outrageous things about how I have chosen to coparent with my son’s father and the efforts I have made to keep him involved.”