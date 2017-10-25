Tamar Braxton has filed for divorce from her husband, Vincent Herbert, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

TMZ reported that the “Love and War” singer, 40, filed legal documents in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, October 24, just one month shy of the former couple’s ninth anniversary. They began dating in 2003, tied the knot in November 2008 and share 4-year-old son Logan.

Braxton, who was previously married to music producer Darrell Allamby from 2001 to 2003, seemingly hinted in a cryptic Instagram post in early September that she was splitting from Herbert, 44. “I am slowly learning that some people are not good for me, no matter how much I love them,” read a meme shared on her account. She captioned the post, “Preserve your PEACE!! It is yours! The world didn’t give it to you…but if you let them… they can sure take it! Take it back!”

Preserve your PEACE!! It is yours! The world didn't give it to you…but if you let them… they can sure take it! Take it back!🌟 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

The divorce news comes one year after the Braxton Family Values star and the Streamline Records founder were reportedly involved in a domestic dispute. TMZ reported in August 2016 that Herbert allegedly bit his wife’s hand during an argument at The Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta and then fled the scene. However, they put on a united front the next day when they were spotted holding hands at Los Angeles International Airport. One month before the alleged dispute, Braxton brushed off divorce rumors by posting an Instagram video of herself singing Mariah Carey‘s “Always Be My Baby” to her hubby.

According to Variety, Braxton and Herbert listed their seven-bedroom mansion in Calabasas, California, for $15 million earlier this month. They purchased the home in 2013.

