Whirlwind romance! Angelina Pivarnick‘s boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, popped the question in front of her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars on the Thursday, April 27, episode.

The 36-year-old MTV personality and her cast mates were out to dinner when “new Vinny” stood at the head of the table to give a toast. “Your friend Angelina, I love her,” he told the group. “Since I met her, she’s been my best friend and more.”

He then asked Angelina to stand up and join him as he continued his speech — and the rest of the reality stars watched in shock as Vinny took her hand.

“I love you so much,” Vinny gushed. “A lot of things in life aren’t guaranteed, but something that I’ve learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life.”

He continued: “If there’s anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I’ll always have your back. I know you’ll have my back. I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn’t want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one.”

Vinny took out a ring and got down on one knee while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino whipped out his phone to capture the sweet moment. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino and more cheered as Angelina said yes.

“We just met him yesterday!” Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio shouted.

The New York native took to Twitter while the episode aired to confirm the exciting milestone. “OHHHH YES GUYS 💍💍💍💍💍💍 #JSFamilyVacation,” she wrote on Thursday.

The proposal came as a major surprise to the MTV stars, with Pauly D teasing on camera, “You know she just burned her wedding dress yesterday! Now she’s gonna have to buy another one.”

JWoww added in a confessional, “Holy f–king s–t. I’m speechless, I had no idea they were even this serious!”

Angelina had celebrated the end of her marriage to Chris Larangeira one day before her engagement. “If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I’m engaged officially, I would tell you right now you’re full of dog s–t,” she said on Thursday, showing off her ring. “But here I am, engaged, and I’m getting married again.”

Angelina and her ex began dating in 2016. Us Weekly broke the news in January 2018 that the pair were engaged, and they tied the knot in November 2019. They redid their nuptials during a February 2021 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after the initial celebration was tinged with costar drama.

Us confirmed in July 2021 that Angelina had filed for divorce six months prior. Chris filed his own set of legal paperwork in January 2022, and their divorce was finalized that July.

Angelina revealed her romance with her now-fiancé during a September 2022 episode of the Jersey Shore spin-off.

Scroll down for a glimpse of the surprise proposal: