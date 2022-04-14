Sharing updates from the hospital, Angelina Pivarnick revealed that she is “not doing well at all” amid a health scare.

“Please whomever is calling me and texting me [to] give me time to respond. … I need to get better,” the 35-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote on Tuesday, April 12, via Instagram Stories. “My health comes before everything else.”

Pivarnick then posted a clip of herself with an IV in her arm in her hospital bed.

“My immune systems [SIC] been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world,” she explained. “I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me.”

Pivarnick added that “stress is definitely a killer,” noting, “No one lives in my bones and can understand the amount of pain I’ve endured lately.”

She ended her Stories on a positive note. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Soon enough I will see the light. I’m just waiting to see it,” Pivarnick wrote. “I have been keeping prayers and god closer than ever and i know he’s got big plans for me. i love you god.”

The MTV star’s health update comes amid her divorce from husband Chris Larangeira. He filed for divorce in January, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In the legal paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, their issues caused a “breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months.”

Pivarnick and Larangeira wed in November 2019. She initially filed for divorce in early 2021, but the case was dismissed.

“[Chris] didn’t want to go to therapy for a long time and it was like pulling teeth to get him to go. Eventually, he gives in this season and he goes with me,” she told Us shortly before their divorce news broke for a second time. “Then I start going to therapy myself, which I really suggest to anybody out there that needs to find themselves or just needs to talk to somebody. I do it every week. I love it.”

During the January interview, she played coy about their current status.

“It’s been a lot for me. It’s been a lot for him. It’s just been a whirlwind of just craziness,” she said at the time. “All this stuff going on in the world has not been a help for us. I take it day by day. But yeah, that’s where I’m at right now.”

