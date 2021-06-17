Facing the obstacles. Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira got married after two years of dating — but their relationship has faced issues over the years.

The duo started dating in 2016 after knowing one another for more than a decade. Us Weekly exclusively reported that the twosome were engaged in January 2018.

“We went out to a beautiful Italian dinner,” Angelina told Us at the time. She revealed that that Chris had written “I Love You Angelina” in flowers at his home when they returned home.

“I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed,” the Jersey Shore star added.

The pair first tied the knot in November 2019, which was filmed for the season 3 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Cast members Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi all served as bridesmaids, but things took a turn during their bridesmaid speech.

After Jenni poked fun at the bride, Angelina stormed off following the speech. Angelina and Chris redid their special day during a February 2021 episode of MTV’s reality show.

At the time, Angelina hinted at a possible issue between her and Chris when she revealed that they don’t have a lot of sex.

“Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either,” she said during the episode.

Angelina later revealed that the pandemic didn’t help her marriage and viewers would be able to see the issues on the show.

“It was a lot with this pandemic. Unlike Pauly D and Nikki Hall, it didn’t really help our relationship out too much. It kind of did the opposite,” she exclusively told Us in June 2021.

During the season, Angelina explained how one fight between her and her husband led to him moving out.

“We got into a fight and he moved in with his mother, and it’s been a few weeks now,” she explained in a June 2021 episode of Jersey Show: Family Vacation.

She continued: “Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up ‘Merry Christmas to my wife’ card, he wanted me to see that card ripped up. Chris wanted me to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all his clothing gone. For him to do that to me over a fricken fight, it’s just not fair, you know?”

Scroll through for a timeline of their ups and downs: