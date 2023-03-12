A Jersey reunion! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will join her former costars on the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Us Weekly can confirm.

Sammi, 35, and the MTV production teased the jewelry designer’s involvement on Saturday, March 11. “She’s still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet. 🎥💋,” an Instagram caption on the official Jersey Shore page read, alongside a pic of Sammi seemingly filming a confessional interview.

Costar Jenni “JWOWW” Farley even replied, “👏👏👏👏👏👏.”

The Sweetheart Coast boutique owner later posted a selfie from set on Sunday, March 12. “OK, I can finally say… I’m backkk! ☺️,” Sammi captioned her pic.

The New Jersey native — alongside Jenni, 37, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — starred in MTV’s OG series for its entire run between 2009 and 2012 about a group of friends living together in a beach house at the Jersey Shore. When most of the original cast returned for Family Vacation, which premiered in April 2018, Sammi opted to skip it.

“I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” the Sweetheart Styles founder wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

Nearly one year earlier, Us confirmed that Sammi wasn’t interested in filming a reunion and seeing her ex-boyfriend Ronnie, 37, with who she had an on-and-off relationship during the original reality TV show.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2017. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Ronnie starred on Family Vacation for its first four seasons. The Famously Single alum ultimately took a step away from the show in May 2021 in light of his domestic violence arrest. (Ronnie had been arrested and released on $100,000 bond the previous April after an alleged incident with a romantic partner.)

Amid Ronnie’s absence, several of the other Jersey Shore stars hoped that Sammi would eventually return. “I’m surprised that she hasn’t come back yet or maybe she’s not gonna surprise us on a vacation now that Ronnie’s not here,” Mike, 40, exclusively told Us in January 2022.

Deena Cortese, for her part, gave Us an update on her former castmate one year later.

“I think it’s safe to say Sammi is no longer wanting to do this,” the Christopher John Clothing designer, 36, exclusively told Us in January. “She’s just living her best life. Honestly, she’s doing her own thing. So, why even talk about her?”

Further details about Sammi’s Jersey Shore return have not been revealed.