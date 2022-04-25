Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Filming Without Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

It’s almost getaway time again! The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was spotted filming in California — minus two familiar faces.

“The crew was about 20 people and included Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Lauren Sorrentino, JWoww and her fiancé, Pauly D and his girlfriend, Deena [Cortese] and her husband. Ronnie [Ortiz-Magro] and Snooki [a.k.a Nicole Polizzi] were not present,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively after the cast was spotted filming at Barbusa restaurant in San Diego on Tuesday, April 19. “The wine and pasta were flowing.”

The eyewitness added that the group grabbed dessert afterward at Nonna Zucchero. “Everyone seemed amicable and in good spirits,” the insider added, noting that several fans spotted the cast and snapped pictures for social media.

Three days before, TMZ reported that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast was also spotted celebrating Easter at a winery in Southern California. Ortiz-Magro was also missing from that outing, as well as Pauly D.

While Ortiz-Magro hasn’t been spotted with the cast earlier this month, the MTV personality revealed in August 2021 that he was planning to return to the show following his domestic violence arrest earlier that year. “I feel great,” he told TMZ at the time. “Four months sober, I quit drinking. Got engaged, full-time father, you know, [I’m] living a good life.”

He continued: “I stepped away to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman. I’ll be back and, you know, all the fans love me and I love them too so I’m gonna give them what they want and I’ll see them soon. … [It’s] definitely not over.”

In April 2021, Ortiz-Magro was arrested in Los Angeles after an alleged domestic dispute that occurred while his daughter, Ariana, was present. He was released on $100,000 bond, and his attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, told Us Weekly one month later their client would be “seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time.”

The following June, he got engaged to girlfriend Saffire Matos seven months after making their relationship public. “I love you 💕 Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

Ortiz-Magro isn’t the only cast member who went through some ups and downs ahead of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6. Angelina Pivarnick split from her husband, Chris Larangeira, in January after two years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us, the New Jersey resident filed for divorce on January 20, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The paperwork claimed that those differences caused a “breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months.” Larangeira also argued that there is “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation” between him and Pivarnick.

Keep scrolling to find out everything we know so far about the upcoming season of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: