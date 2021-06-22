Gym, tan, engagement! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s proposal to Saffire Matos was a “complete surprise” for the bride-to-be and the cast of Jersey Shore, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Ron kept the proposal very private,” the insider says. “He only told his family and best friends.”

The 35-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who took a step back from filming the reality series in May amid his arrest drama, was just waiting for the “perfect timing” to pop the question, the source notes, adding, “He knew that she was The One pretty much early on in their relationship.”

The couple, who went public with their relationship in November 2020, announced their engagement on Monday, June 21, two days after Ortiz-Magro got down on one knee on a beach in Los Angeles.

“People think it happened so quickly, but Ron’s been serious about getting married and committing himself to a special someone who happens to be Saffire,” the insider says, explaining that the TV personality wouldn’t have asked his love to move across the country and “have her be so close to [his daughter] Ariana if he wasn’t serious about her.”

A source close to Matos adds, “She’s bicoastal for now. She has her home in New York, but she’s been living with Ronnie in Los Angeles.”

The beachside proposal wasn’t just a shock to Matos, however, with the first insider telling Us that Ortiz-Magro kept the plan secret even from his Jersey Shore castmates. “He’s closest to Angelina [Pivarnick] and the boys but he didn’t even tell them until after it happened,” the source says.

The MTV star gushed over the special moment — which included his 3-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, joining them to celebrate — via Instagram on Monday.

“I love you 💕 Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes,” he wrote at the time, sharing a photo of his fiancée’s diamond ring with the beach in the background.

Matos shared the same snap on her Instagram page, captioning the romantic photo, “I said yes!! to my best friend 🐻 💍😍I love you.”

The pair’s happy news came two months after Ortiz-Magro was arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles. He was later released after posting a $100,000 bond. An insider confirmed to Us at the time that the incident didn’t involve his ex Harley, 32, or their little one.

The eyelash technician showed her man support the same month, writing via Instagram, “Ronnie and I are fine. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”

The lovebirds put on a united front the following month, sharing a cozy snap together on social media. Ortiz-Magro captioned the series of photos in May with a GIF that read, “wifey for lifey.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper