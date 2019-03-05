Friendly exes? Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared the exciting news on Tuesday, March 5, that she and her boyfriend, Christian Biscardi, are engaged. The Sweetheart Styles founder received tons of well-wishes from her Jersey Shore costars, but her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, stayed silent on social media.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that it’s not surprising that Ortiz-Magro, 33, didn’t publicly congratulate Giancola, 31, on her engagement, as “they haven’t been in touch in a long time.”

The insider adds: “Ronnie and Sam haven’t spoken.”

The MTV stars dated on and off from 2009 to 2012 and even moved in together when the cameras stopped rolling, but things ultimately didn’t work out. In April 2018, Ortiz-Magro revealed on the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which Giancola chose not to be a part of, that he cheated on the New Jersey native after she brought up marriage.

“I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So I didn’t do it,” he confessed at the time. “I ended up cheating [and] she found out. I blew it.”

Giancola proved that she was over the former Famously Single star when she made her relationship with Biscardi Instagram official in April 2017. Biscardi popped the question nearly two years later.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate,” Giancola captioned an Instagram picture of Biscardi down on one knee on Tuesday. “I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

Ortiz-Magro, for his part, has also moved on from Giancola. He welcomed his first child, daughter Ariana Sky, with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley in April 2018. Last month, Ortiz-Magro exclusively revealed to Us that he quietly checked into a rehab facility in Florida “for help with depression and alcohol abuse.” He explained that his 11-month-old child inspired him to get help.

“If I’m not taking care of myself, I can’t take care of my daughter,” he told Us. “That little girl is like my guardian angel. I say to this day, she saved my life. I think, without her, I don’t think I would’ve taken this step, because what would I have to lose?”

