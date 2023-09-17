The Challenge stars Kaycee Clark and Nany González are engaged!

The happy couple announced the news via a joint Instagram post on Sunday, September 17.

“From the moment I met this woman, I knew that she was someone special,” the caption read. “Our paths crossed in the most unexpected way, and I am forever grateful for that chance encounter. My heart is full of love and gratitude for the joy you have brought into my life, Kaycee Noelle.”

The video shows the two walking, dancing and embracing on the beach of Thailand’s Phi Phi Islands. At the end of the clip, a sign lit up in a fire reads “Will U Marry Me” and González is seen getting down on one knee and proposing to the Big Brother alum.

“Our love is unconditional, a love that is meant to last a lifetime, and I am blessed to spend the rest of my days growing old and loving you every step of the way,” the caption said. “PS: bet no one saw that ending coming… 💍.”

“My forever lady💍 I love you so much🥹♥️,” Clark commented on the post.

Many of their friends from The Challenge took to the comment section to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

“OMG IM CRYING. 🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭 you guys are f—in couple goals🔥 I love you both so much CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” Amanda Garcia commented.

“Yasss I love this for both of you! This is such good news!” Wes Bergmann wrote.

For fans, the proposal was not totally unexpected. The pair exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in August 2022 that they had discussed the possibility of marriage “a lot.”

“And then, of course, after that would be children and that, obviously, would, you know, come with IVF and all of that,” González said. “So that’s definitely something that we’re going to look into eventually and we’re super excited about just our future together.”

Clark and González recently celebrated their two year anniversary in August. The couple met in 2019 during season 35 of The Challenge: Total Madness and sparked romance rumors when they began posting photos together on Instagram two years later.

In 2021, Clark won season 37 of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies and dedicated the win to her partner.

“Making it to the end of the season with you was everything. Thank you for being my rider. Going against you in elimination was the hardest thing to go through this season,” she wrote via Instagram. “You are one badass competitor I hope we never have to experience that s–t again. Thank you @challengemtv for bringing this gem into my life.”