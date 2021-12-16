Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Wednesday, December 15, finale of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.

A Big Brother champ becomes a Challenge champ! Kaycee Clark took home the title of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies winner during the Wednesday, December 15, finale, after crossing the finish line with C.T. Tamburello.

The duo, who won $500,000 each, were then given the chance to share any amount of their winnings with the second or third place teams. Ultimately, they gave $100,000 to runner-ups Tori Deal and Kyle Christie, as well as $100,000 to third place competitors, Emy Alupei and Devin Walker.

“So [CT and I] were on the same page. He was trying to feel me out, I was trying to feel him out,” Kaycee, 33, told Us exclusively on the latest episode of the “Watch With Us: Challenge Edition” podcast. “He’s already won — that with his fifth time — and I’ve already won Big Brother. So we were just going back and forth on, ‘OK, how much do we give them?’ CT would say, ‘It’s kind of, like, you can’t pick a favorite child. You’ve got the second [place], you’ve got the third place. You can’t give one more than the other.'”

She noted that because she knows what it’s like to lose, it was important for her to share the wealth — literally.

“We all got to the end and it wouldn’t feel right to take all the money,” the reality TV star explained. “My first season on The Challenge, I got second for the girls, I got $0. My second season I got fourth because of an injury and got $0. I just know how it feels because you work your ass off for months and to make it to the end, it’s the most devastating thing not to get anything for going through hell.”

That said, if the finalists were different people, Kaycee’s decision may have been different.

“If it was someone that, like, I hated or someone that did me dirty throughout the game, do I give them money? I mean, maybe I’ll give them $15 [or] $25? I don’t know,” she laughed. “I’m trying to think now if I was in that position, I probably would still give, you know, a good chunk of it.”

For the athlete, the money wasn’t the only thing she got out of this season. Although she and Nany González came into season 37 very close, their bond only strengthened during the show — despite having to go head-to-head on the finale, something Kaycee said was “hands down” the hardest part of the entire season.

“I honestly didn’t know what to do,” Kaycee said of the finale competition. “At that very moment, I was like, ‘I want her to continue and win, and I’ve already won Big Brother … I know she can finish strong and do this.’ It was just going back and forth. It was, it was one of the hardest things I had to like go through, trying to make that decision.”

Overall, however, the couple got through it and are in a great place.

“When you can actually have someone in the game that you fully trust and someone that you can lean on, someone that you can talk to about like life and just kind of get your mind away from the game and how just stressful it is, it makes a huge difference,” the California native shared with Us, noting that there were “tough times” but the couple also stayed positive and reminded each other this is just a “temporary’ situation.

Now, Kaycee and Nany, 32, live together and are still focusing on strengthening their connection even further.

“In the house, it’s different. You can build that relationship in there, but going in the outside world, there’s so many other distractions, like, can you withstand everything that goes on in real life? And we’ve been doing great,” the former football player told Us. “We’re so alike in so many ways and it just worked out perfect.”

In November, Nany opened up via Instagram about wanting to have a family sooner rather than later, saying she believed the time was right and asking her followers for advice on IVF (in vitro fertilization) treatment.

“We’ve discussed it, and we’re getting older,” Kaycee explained to Us. “Time is ticking, but we throw it out there, here and there, but also, we’re gonna be smart about it. We’re not gonna just jump into whatever. Of course, there’s talk out there, but I guess we’ll see. Stay tuned!”

Listen to the full interview with Kaycee above.