Cordial exes. Although The Challenge‘s Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley called off their engagement, she would jump at the chance to compete alongside him on a future season.

“Definitely. If me and Jordan were ever on the same show, I would 100 percent have this back,” Deal, 28, said on the Wednesday, August 4, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast while promoting The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies. “I would never ever do anything to hurt him. There’s no bad blood there.”

The Are You the One? vet and Wiseley, 30, met on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 in 2017. They began dating after the season wrapped and got engaged in August 2019 while filming War of the Worlds 2 and went on to live together in Los Angeles. However, their relationship became strained during the coronavirus pandemic and they announced their split in November 2020.

“Me and Jordan were on the rocks for a lot longer than people know, and we had broken up before The Challenge [Double Agents] for a little bit,” she shared on a January episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “I really, really begged him to stay with me. I was like, ‘Let’s try to work it out, and we had this moment where we were like, ‘All right, I’m going to go on the show, you’re going to stay home. Let’s see what happens, let’s see if this distance will help us.’”

The MTV personality added that the pair were “fighting all the time” so they were hoping the space would help when she went away to film. “So it was a big step back from that stress, and obviously when I came home, we broke up — really soon [after] I came home,” she said. “It was pretty much the week after. We didn’t publicly announce it for months.”

The Search for Syrup author told Us that she was extremely excited to go on season 37 of The Challenge as a single woman.

“I went into the season being like, ‘I’m 100 percent not going to talk to any guys!’ And then I got there and I was like, this is just so not me, like, this just feels like it’s not on brand,” Tori told Us. “I love people. Let me just make some connections, have a good time. So that’s what I did — made some connections, had a good time. I mean, I definitely opened up more this season, just like letting the world kind of watch me have that connection. … Every other relationship I’ve had has been off screen. This is the kind of the first time where you see me build some stuff on screen.”

Despite making some connections, the “Official Challenge Podcast” host added that she is still single today.

The Challenge: Spies Lies and Allies premieres on MTV Wednesday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET.