As the great Johnny Bananas once said, all’s fair in love, war and Challenges — but not everyone would agree. Ever since The Challenge first debuted in 1998, cast members found themselves getting romantically involved with others in the house, sometimes despite their relationships at home.

Cory Wharton, who has competed in numerous Challenges, has had his fair share of onscreen hookups over the years before becoming a father of two. However, it seems he was just waiting for the right one.

“I’m scared of the word love. … Love is a strong word, right? We want to find that next step in our lives. That’s love for some people, that’s just dating for others,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in 2018. “I want somebody to be able to be almost like a best friend and for me to start living my life with, but love … be careful now. I’m not going as far to say love.”

Not every in-house hookup has led to real love — but many have led to incredible partnerships, so much so that Battle of the Exes and Battle of the Exes II was made up of just that. While some partners were those who dated in the past, some were simply just a pair who had previously shared a kiss.

Jordan Wiseley and Sarah Rice, for example, spent a few nights together during Rivals II.

“Sarah is the kind of girl that you marry,” Jordan said during an episode. “Jordan is not ready for that. But for now, for me, it’s all in good fun.” Sarah later added, “It is kind of nice to have somebody to cuddle up with at night.”

The pair stayed on good terms, despite cutting their romance short. They eventually ended up being partners for Battle of the Exes II – and won the season. “Now, Jordan is probably thinking, ‘I am so glad that I made out with her and I am so glad that I got a partner who’s going to win me a final,'” Sarah joked about Jordan ahead of their season as partners. He then responded, “I hooked up with you because I thought you were hot, and I really dug the tattoos.”

Scroll through the gallery below to relive more scandalous hookups on The Challenge.