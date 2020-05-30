‘The Challenge’ Babies: Which MTV Stars Have Given Birth

Bumpin’ reality stars! MTV’s The Challenge has resulted in a ton of relationships through the years — and a ton of babies. While some competitors have fallen in love in front of the cameras and went on to create families, others have competed, won some money and gone home to expand their brood.

Cheyenne Floyd while filming The Challenge: Rivals III, which aired in 2016. Although the duo never revealed that they hooked up during the show, it later was revealed that they became intimate during the reunion show. Cory Wharton , for example, first metwhile filming The Challenge: Rivals III, which aired in 2016. Although the duo never revealed that they hooked up during the show, it later was revealed that they became intimate during the reunion show.

“Cory and I get along very well. We put Ryder first and we’ve worked out a beautiful coparenting relationship. Of course, every relationship has its ups and downs but we’ve worked out our kinks and we’re learning how to do it day by day, how to get along,” she told Us in 2018. “We’re trying to figure it out.”

“I have to say after watching @taylor.selfridge go through what she has been through just makes me realize how strong she is and how strong women really are,” he wrote via Instagram after the birth. “After a 22 hour labor, Mila Mae Wharton was born. I’m now surrounded by all QUEENS. I’m so blessed to be in this position and I’m so thankful that, in a time like this I was allowed in the room and I got to cut the umbilical cord. Which you guys probably know this was my first time going through this whole experience.”

