Starting a new chapter! Tori Hall and her husband, Dusty Gwinn, have welcomed their first child together, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The couple named their son Christian Dean Gwinn, and the baby boy arrived on Sunday, September 26 at 3:56 a.m., the parents tell Us. Christian weighed a healthy 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long at the time of his birth.

The Challenge alum, 34, previously welcomed sons Brady, 9, and Chase, 6, with her then-husband Brad Fiorenza, while Gwinn, 44, is the father of daughter Landrey, 10.

The couple announced in March that they had another little one on the way. “Our home team is growing, and we are over the moon,” the former reality star captioned an Instagram photo of a “Coming Soon” onesie at the time. “Little one you are already loved, prayed for, and we are so excited to meet you early fall. #babygwinn #partyofsix.”

The expectant star later noted that she wasn’t partial to welcoming a baby of either sex, explaining, “I get so taken aback when people ask me in front of [my stepdaughter] if I want this baby to be a girl since I have two boys. My response is always the same. ‘Nope, we have a girl, and she is great.’ She always adds that another girl would even out the team vote.”

Hall’s pregnancy reveal came five months after the North Carolina native wed Gwinn.

“Yesterday was a dream,” the bride wrote via Instagram following their October 2020 nuptials. “The perfect day, packed with so much joy. It was everything I have ever dreamed of and more. A fall wedding with our people. It was magical.”

The former pageant queen started dating the attorney in January 2020, and they got engaged in September of that same year.

The MTV personality previously married Fiorenza, 40, in 2010, two years after they met while filming The Gauntlet III. Brady and Chase arrived in 2011 and 2015, respectively, and the former couple separated in 2015. They finalized their divorce the following year.

When the Illinois native blasted his ex-wife’s parenting via Twitter in April 2019, Hall clapped back in an exclusive statement to Us.

“I will always encourage the boys to have a relationship with their dad. Always,” she told Us at the time. “I took time to heal and deal with the divorce, and it’s made all the difference.”

When the exes’ eldest son turned 10 in August, Hall celebrated a decade of parenting with a touching Instagram tribute.

“I am home to you,” the Road Rules alum captioned her slideshow at the time. “I’m sure these days are fleeting, and I won’t be your go-to secret keeper for much longer, but today I’ll soak it all up. … I’m the luckiest mama.”