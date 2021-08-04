Watch With Us! >Episode 157

The Challenge’s Tori Deal Previews Season 37 Hookups, Where She Stands With Fessy Shafaat

By

Ready to have fun! Tori Deal headed into The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies with a whole new mindset — and was determined to enjoy herself.

“It was a good season to show up single,” Tori, 28, said on the Thursday, August 4, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “I was going through a lot before I got there. So I just honestly wanted to look at this season and have an amazing time. So for there to be such a hot cast and then also such amazing competitors, it’s really nice to get that balance.”

Looking Back at The Challenge's Most Scandalous Hookups

Read article

Last season on The Challenge: Double Agents, the New York native became close friends with Fessy Shafaat but she was in a relationship with Jordan Wiseley at the time. After being sent home, she and Jordan, 30, split in November 2020. She later was photographed vacationing in Turks and Caicos with Fessy, 29. While she confirmed during the reunion in April that “s–t did get weird” between the two, the Big Brother alum added that they decided they are better off as friends.

Tori Deal The Challenge 37
MTV

Fessy is Fessy, and let me just say he’s a great dude, but that came with so much baggage and drama that I wanted to say so far away from that story line [this season],” Tori told Us. “I was like, not again, like, I can’t do that. So he definitely does his thing. He’s got some awesome hookups. I’ve got some hookups. We’re good — separate hookups!”

The Are You the One? vet noted that before season 37, she didn’t plan on any showmances … until seeing the new cast, including the 17 international players.

The Challenge’s Most Memorable (and Messiest!) Relationships

Read article

“I went into the season being like, ‘I’m 100 percent not going to talk to any guys!’ And then I got there and I was like, this is just so not me, like, this just feels like it’s not on brand,” she said with a laugh. “I love people. Let me just make some connections, have a good time. So that’s what I did — made some connections, had a good time. I mean, I definitely opened up more this season, just like letting the world kind of watch me have that connection.”

'The Challenge 37' Cast Revealed

Read article

The Search for Syrup author added that while she and Jordan met in 2017 on The Challenge: Dirty 30, they developed their romance off screen. “Every other relationship I’ve had has been off screen,” she said. “This is the kind of the first time where you see me build some stuff on screen.”

For more from Tori, including which rookies fans should keep their eyes on and where she stands with Jordan now, listen to the “Watch With Us” podcast above, and subscribe for more exclusive TV news and interviews.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies premieres on MTV Wednesday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode 156

Breaking Down 'The Challenge 37' Rookies, Who to Watch
The Challenge 37 is right around the corner but with so many new faces, does it feel like The Challenge? That’s the question many longtime fans may ask after seeing the rookie-filled roster for The Challenge: Spies, Lies...
Flip podcast card

Episode 156

The Challenge's Cory Wharton Reveals Which Rookies to Watch on Season 37
When MTV announced the cast of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, fans were caught off guard by the amount of rookies. Cory Wharton had a similar reaction when he walked into the house for his ninth season. “I was right...
Flip podcast card

Episode 155

'Big Brother’ HoH Winner Frenchie Reveals Who He’s Targeting Week 1
Big Brother is officially underway — which means the plotting has begun! Season 23 kicked off on Wednesday, July 7, revealing multiple twists, including the fact that the cast of 16 were going to be split into four teams...
Flip podcast card

Episode 154

Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi Always Wanted Risky Roles — But 'Never Got Hired'
Sex/Life is a daring show for any actor. Luckily, that was part of the reason Sarah Shahi wanted it. Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For Read article “I have always been trying...
Flip podcast card

Episode 153

'The Challenge' Casting Producer on Why an All-Vets Season Would Never Work
Knowing what works! The Challenge casting producer Skye Topic has been working with Bunim-Murray since 2008 and knows a thing or two about putting together a group of great TV personalities — even though her job has become...
Flip podcast card