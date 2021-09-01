Tacha Akide may not have been on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies for a long time, but she did have a good time!

Despite being eliminated during the Wednesday, August 25, episode, the Big Brother: Nigeria alum, 25, has only good memories of her time on the MTV show.

“It was fun. It was exciting to be on another show, and I was so excited for the experience,” Tacha shared during the Tuesday, August 31, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “When I was on Big Brother: Nigeria, it was a live show, so whatever we’re doing at the moment, that’s what the viewers get to see. But this time around, we had to shoot it a couple of months back. I was really excited to see how it felt to, like, sit back and watch yourself on TV, after shooting it. It was a whole new experience.”

She added that although the physical aspect of the game was extremely challenging, she “loved every moment” of the rest of the game.

“I was all open to experiences and pushing myself for the adventure,” she explained to Us, adding that competing in the Lair against Berna Canbeldek was extremely difficult. “My body was swollen for days. We didn’t even realize how long we were down there. It was so brutal. Our mindset was, ‘We have to get back into the house. We have to give back into the house, no matter what it takes, we have to give back in.’ So yeah, it was really, really brutal.”

After the elimination round, Tacha called out Tori Deal, who had asked her ahead of time who she did and did not want to compete against. Tori, 28, then didn’t follow through with what Tacha thought they’d agreed on.

“The conversation was, ‘Oh, I really like you, Tacha. Give me a name you don’t want to go against.’ And then she said the same thing to Jeremiah as well. What you saw was what the conversation was about,” the Nigeria native told Us, noting that at the end of her time in the Lair, she just went off. “I would say it was my emotions all coming at once because I’ve always thought Tori doesn’t like me and I kinda was almost coming to terms with that. Like, OK. If she doesn’t like me, that’s fine. Then she, for whatever reason, just really wanted to prove that, ‘Oh, I like you, Tacha.'”

She added, “At the end of the day, you can see that you actually never really did like me. You did all of this pretending for no reason. I mean, if you don’t like someone, be as open as a book.”

The reality star added that she realizes Tori didn’t want her in the game and understands that. The women have not spoken since the show wrapped filming in Croatia.

“We actually haven’t talked or whatnot. I just don’t see the essence of having a conversation with Tori,” Tacha told Us. “I think Tori’s good. I’m good.”

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.