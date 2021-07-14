The Challenge 37 is right around the corner but with so many new faces, does it feel like The Challenge? That’s the question many longtime fans may ask after seeing the rookie-filled roster for The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, released on Wednesday, July 14.

In addition to some fan-favorite vets, including season 36 winner Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, Aneesa Ferreira, Cory Wharton and Ashley Mitchell, the cast is also made up of 19 rookies.

So, who are the ones to watch? Not much has been revealed yet — including how this season will be formatted — but there are a few impressive stats to point out: Tommy Sheehan is a grade-school teacher who won Survivor: Island of the Idols in 2019. Hughie Maughan came in second place on Big Brother UK in 2016. Emmanuel Neagu was the runner-up on Survivor Romania in 2020, while Logan Sampedro was the runner-up on Survivor Spain in 2018.

Meanwhile, Tacha Akide lasted 90 days on Big Brother Nigeria in 2019 but was ultimately sent home for fighting.

Based strictly on their past gameplay, it’s also safe to assume that Michela Bradshaw and Michele Fitzgerald, two cast members who competed on Survivor in the U.S., will also be a threat.

Michaela, 30, was a competition beast during her time on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X in 2016, so much so that she was brought back for Survivor: Game Changers later that year.

Michele, 31, won Survivor: Kaôh Rōng in 2016 and was brought back to compete on the 2019 all-stars season, Survivor: Winners at War, during which she came in third place.

Of course, all of these points are invalid until the format is revealed. The details about who will work with who is still under wraps as MTV’s description of the season reads, “Elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games.”

For a full cast breakdown, listen to the latest episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast above.

The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation launch special debuts on MTV Monday, August 9, at 8 p.m. ET, with the premiere airing on Wednesday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET.