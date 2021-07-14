Watch With Us! >Episode 156

‘The Challenge 37’ Cast: Breaking Down the Rookies and Who to Watch

By

The Challenge 37 is right around the corner but with so many new faces, does it feel like The Challenge? That’s the question many longtime fans may ask after seeing the rookie-filled roster for The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, released on Wednesday, July 14.

In addition to some fan-favorite vets, including season 36 winner Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, Aneesa Ferreira, Cory Wharton and Ashley Mitchell, the cast is also made up of 19 rookies.

'The Challenge 37' Cast Revealed — Plus, Watch the First Trailer

Read article

So, who are the ones to watch? Not much has been revealed yet — including how this season will be formatted — but there are a few impressive stats to point out: Tommy Sheehan is a grade-school teacher who won Survivor: Island of the Idols in 2019. Hughie Maughan came in second place on Big Brother UK in 2016. Emmanuel Neagu was the runner-up on Survivor Romania in 2020, while Logan Sampedro was the runner-up on Survivor Spain in 2018.

The Challenge 37 Cast Rookies
The Challenge 37 cast photo MTV

Meanwhile, Tacha Akide lasted 90 days on Big Brother Nigeria in 2019 but was ultimately sent home for fighting.

Based strictly on their past gameplay, it’s also safe to assume that Michela Bradshaw and Michele Fitzgerald, two cast members who competed on Survivor in the U.S., will also be a threat.

'The Challenge' Stars Who've Won Multiple Seasons: Where Are They Now?

Read article

Michaela, 30, was a competition beast during her time on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X in 2016, so much so that she was brought back for Survivor: Game Changers later that year.

Michele, 31, won Survivor: Kaôh Rōng in 2016 and was brought back to compete on the 2019 all-stars season, Survivor: Winners at War, during which she came in third place.

Of course, all of these points are invalid until the format is revealed. The details about who will work with who is still under wraps as MTV’s description of the season reads, “Elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games.”

‘Big Brother’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Read article

For a full cast breakdown, listen to the latest episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast above.

The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation launch special debuts on MTV Monday, August 9, at 8 p.m. ET, with the premiere airing on Wednesday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode 155

'Big Brother’ HoH Winner Frenchie Reveals Who He’s Targeting Week 1
Big Brother is officially underway — which means the plotting has begun! Season 23 kicked off on Wednesday, July 7, revealing multiple twists, including the fact that the cast of 16 were going to be split into four teams...
Flip podcast card

Episode 154

Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi Always Wanted Risky Roles — But 'Never Got Hired'
Sex/Life is a daring show for any actor. Luckily, that was part of the reason Sarah Shahi wanted it. Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For Read article “I have always been trying...
Flip podcast card

Episode 153

'The Challenge' Casting Producer on Why an All-Vets Season Would Never Work
Knowing what works! The Challenge casting producer Skye Topic has been working with Bunim-Murray since 2008 and knows a thing or two about putting together a group of great TV personalities — even though her job has become...
Flip podcast card

Episode 152

The Challenge's KellyAnne Was Bedridden With Illness Before 'All Stars'
Making a powerful return. KellyAnne Judd dominated on The Challenge: All Stars after nearly five years off of reality TV — so much so that no one would have known she was seriously ill for years leading up to her appearance. Celebrity...
Flip podcast card

Episode 151

Why Kendal Sheppard Wasn't at 'The Challenge: All Stars' Reunion
Left out. Kendal Sheppard was a huge topic of conversation during the first season of The Challenge: All Stars and during the Thursday, June 3, reunion special. However, she wasn’t there to defend her actions. “It was...
Flip podcast card