Expanding every year! MTV just revealed the cast of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies and a first look at season 37 of the reality competition series, which will feature 17 international players and will roll out globally in over 190 countries.

The 19 episodes include a cast of 34 members who filmed on the coast of Croatia. “Elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts,” the press release reveals. “With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of $1 million in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games.”

The first trailer features a look at all the madness, including two hookups — one between Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark and one between Fessy Shafaat and a mystery brunette that may be Amanda Garcia?

Spies, Lies and Allies includes season 36 winner, Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, who will be competing in his 19th season. However, he’s not the only longtime vet: Aneesa Ferreira is back for her 15th, Nany is back for her 11th and Cory Wharton and Ashley Mitchell are back for their 9th.

After his sixth win, C.T., 40, shared with Us Weekly exclusively that he had no plan to stop competing.

“It’s funny because I have a higher winning percentage now during my dad bod era than I did in my 20s,” the Real World: Paris alum said in April, noting that while last season was “emotionally draining,” he’s not ready to leave. “I f–king love it. This is the greatest game in the world. You have to be able to do everything really well. You can’t prepare for it. I’ve been doing it for so long, part of me wants to say, it’s all I know. If I honestly felt like I couldn’t compete, I would go home and give it to somebody that deserves to be here.”

Not only does this season present a whole group of new players from Survivor, Big Brother and Love Island, it also includes cast members from shows that have never been featured on The Challenge before including 12 Dates of Christmas, Paradise Hotel Sweden, Warsaw Shore and Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary.

Ahead of the premiere, fans will meet the cast during The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation, a special airing on Monday, August 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to meet the new cast and watch the trailer above. The Challenge 37 premieres on MTV Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 p.m. ET. For a full cast breakdown, listen to the latest episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast below.