Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Wednesday, April 21, finale of The Challenge: Double Agents.

Another win under his belt! Chris “CT” Tamburello and partner Amber Borzotra came in first place on The Challenge finale, securing the $90,000 prize money. Season 36 was the Big Brother vet’s first, but her partner is the definition of an OG.

Wednesday night’s W marked the 40-year-old reality star’s sixth win — four seasons of The Challenge and two seasons of Champs vs. Stars — but he’s doing better than ever.

“Ever since I took some time off and came back with the dad bod, no one wanted me. I’ve always been underestimated,” CT 40, told Us Weekly exclusively following his win. “It’s funny because I have a higher winning percentage now during my dad bod era than I did in my 20s.”

Midway through the season, the Real World alum butted heads with another Big Brother alum, Fessy Shafaat. During a night out, Fessy, 29, told CT that he’s “a used-to” and claimed he was “better” and “faster” than the longtime player. However, CT isn’t intimidated — and reiterates they’re very different despite people making comparisons.

“In your 20s, you have a lot to prove, and I get that. I was there at one point, but we’re not the same people. We use our heads in a challenge, we just them in different ways. I like to work smarter not harder,” CT told Us. “I like to do puzzles. He likes to run full speed into walls. I’m a 40-year-old man with a bad back who played DIII basketball. He’s a 20-something DI football all-star.”

The MTV star also added that he doesn’t “feel the need” to prove himself to anyone anymore.

“I don’t want to do hall brawl. I don’t need to do anything physical when it comes to stuff like that. I’m 40 years old, and I don’t want to hurt myself,” he told Us. “I get that he wants to be considered one of the best and that’s a great goal to have. It came out of nowhere when we had that fight because I thought we were all on mutual ground. Out of nowhere, he started poking the bear. And the old CT is still in there somewhere!”

The Massachusetts native — who admittedly has gotten into many altercations in the past — added that the men are also in very different stages in their lives.

“I’m on my way out, he’s on his way in,” CT said, before clarifying that he’s not leaving the show anytime soon, despite the “emotionally draining” season. “I f–king love it. This is the greatest game in the world. You have to be able to do everything really well. You can’t prepare for it. I’ve been doing it for so long, part of me wants to say, it’s all I know. If I honestly felt like I couldn’t compete, I would go home and give it to somebody that deserves to be here.”