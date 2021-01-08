Telling the full story. The Challenge’s Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal announced their split in November 2020, but it turns out their issues began months before.

“Me and Jordan were on the rocks for a lot longer than people know, and we had broken up before The Challenge [Double Agents] for a little bit,” Deal, 27, said on the Wednesday, January 7, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “I really, really begged him to stay with me. I was like, ‘Let’s try to work it out, and we had this moment where we were like, ‘All right, I’m going to go on the show, you’re going to stay home. Let’s see what happens, let’s see if this distance will help us.’”

Deal and Wiseley, 30, met on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 in 2017 and got engaged in August 2019 while filming War of the Worlds 2. While they had been living together in Los Angeles, their relationship became strained during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were just, like, fighting all the time. When we lived with each other, we were just on top of each other,” the Are You the One? vet shared. “So it was a big step back from that stress, and obviously when I came home, we broke up — really soon [after] I came home. It was pretty much the week after. We didn’t publicly announce it for months.”

Although she had been “dealing with feelings” of the relationship possibly ending since June 2020, she’s finally begun feeling OK. “I’ve done months worth of healing around it. I’m still healing it. It still hurts,” Deal added. “I thought I was going to marry him.”

The MTV personality also noted that she had no idea Fessy Shafaat had feelings for her during Double Agents, something he admitted in a confessional interview during the Wednesday, January 7, episode.

“When we got home, eventually we had a conversation, and then he kind of opened up about all of these things,” the “Official Challenge Podcast” host said, reiterating that nothing ever happened romantically on the show. “You think I could get away with doing something in the house? F–k no. They would have a field day with whatever happened with me.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.