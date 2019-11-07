



Challenge proposal accepted! For the first time in the series’ history, the Wednesday, November 6, episode featured a proposal. Following winning an elimination round againstwas asked if he wanted to switch teams or stay with Team USA. However, he chose something else.

When host T.J. Lavin waited for an answer, the singer, 29, replied while getting down on one knee and pulling out a ring. “You know what would make me happier? If Tori Deal would make me the happiest man in the world and marry me,” he said. “Are you f–king kidding me?” she asked.

Both teams were completely shocked — but the 26-year-old Are You the One? vet seemed to be the most caught off guard, even accidentally giving him her right hand first!

Earlier in the episode, the pair opened up about their growing relationship.

“Being in this house with Jordan and playing this game has definitely strengthened our relationship,” she said in a confessional. “To know that we met on The Challenge and that we get to continue our story, I mean, I’m so happy. I love Jordan with all of my heart.”

He echoed her sentiment about their “special” bond. “We started as best friends and now have fallen to lovers,” the Real World: Portland vet stated. “We have so much fun in our daily lives that I’m truly just hanging out with my best friend.”

Us Weekly broke the news of their engagement in August. “I was really scared to ask Tori on the show because I know how important a woman’s proposal is,” he said at the time. “But we met because of the show and I knew she would be super surprised.”

He also revealed to Us that he kept the plan a secret from the cast and production until the very last second.

As for when they’ll tie the knot, that’s still up in the air.

“Right now we do not have a date set but we are looking at fall 2020,” the pair said at the time. “We have a lot coming our way in the next year so we are just going to take our time and really enjoy our engagement!”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.