Will The Challenge’s Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal Have a TV Wedding?





andmet on The Challenge in 2017 — and wouldn’t have been there without their past reality TV experiences. Wiseley, 28, started on The Real World: Portland in 2013 and Deal, 26, kicked off her TV career on Are You the One? in 2016. So, does that mean they’d consider saying their vows in front of the camera?

“We met on the show and we met because of the show,” Jordan said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “But [a wedding] definitely would not be on The Challenge! You know, we wouldn’t mind letting the public in on the wedding and maybe doing a special of some kind. Our biggest thing is we just want to have the wedding that we would like to have. We don’t want any TV commitments to mess up the wedding that we’d like, but we would surely love to have someone there to film it and share it with everyone.”

Us broke the news that the duo, who began dating shortly after Dirty 30 wrapped, got engaged while filming War of the Worlds 2, and have already begun wedding planning.

“Tori has a lot of family on the East Coast, so that was a decision that had to be made early,” the Oklahoma native told Us. “She won that one. But we’ve looked at some really great places. We’d like, not a castle, but a castle! Just something like that — you know, an indoor/outdoor thing. We’d love to have all of our friends and family there. So we’d like to have the space to fit everyone. I think we’re going to look at like a couple hundred [guests,], maybe 200 friends. We might have to cap it around there. They get rowdy. Especially our families!”

The pair also hope to start a family on the sooner side, Deal revealed on Instagram shortly after the engagement news broke.

“That’s something that we’ve been talking about for a long time, something that we’re really trying to plan for and really be as set up as we can,” Wiseley added. “She has a couple of nephews and a little niece that was just born, and we have so much fun with them. We’re really looking forward to the future.”

However, that future isn’t super soon — the competitors want to get a few wins before having children.

“We want to come back, do a couple of seasons and really kind of solidify our legacies and what we are to the show,” the two-time Challenge champ continued. “I truly think that we are two of the best on the show, and to ever do the show. I mean, I don’t know a female competitor that’s as dynamic a personality as Tori. She can entertain anyone. She is incredibly fun to watch. That is my favorite part of my day — just watching Tori.”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

