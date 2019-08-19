



It’s not about size for Tori Deal.

The Challenge star, 26, revealed she’s working on a family with fiancé, Jordan Wiseley, 28, after fans criticized the size of her engagement ring.

Deal took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 18, to clap back at those who asked why her engagement ring doesn’t have a “bigger diamond.”

“Basically, I just wanted to come on Instagram this morning and update you with my thoughts on society’s standards on engagement rings,” Deal said in the video. “My engagement ring is a simple half carat on a gold band. So relaxed, so simple, so classy, and I love that. And I’m getting some comments from people like, ‘Where’s the umph? Where’s the bigger diamond? Doesn’t he have money?’”

Deal then went on a rant about how “f–ing ridiculous” it was for her followers to insist she have a more expensive engagement ring when she and her soon-to-be husband were trying to start a family.

“I think it’s f–ing ridiculous to expect someone to walk around with a $10 million ring on their finger. I need that money in my bank account,” she said. “We’re trying to work on a family. We’re trying to build a house together.”

The MTV star then gave her advice to couples who are thinking about marriage but are unsure about how much to invest in their engagement ring.

“For all the couples out there that are talking about engagements, don’t feel pressured to spend all that money on a ring,” she said. “You don’t need to prove anything to anybody. Your engagement is about your love. Use that money on your future, not your finger.”

Deal and Wisely, who met on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 in 2017, announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 13. The proposal, which happened during the filming of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, will air when the next season premieres on MTV on August 28.

“We could not be happier to spend the rest of our lives together,” the couple said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly.

The couple made it to the finals of Dirty 30 and started dating soon after. In November 2018, Deal posted a video on her YouTube channel documenting the couple’s relationship and revealing that the two had moved in together.

“We’re super excited to see where life takes us and share the behind the scenes with you guys,” she wrote in the video description. “We’ve been growing together since we filmed Dirty 30 and have yet to stop. No Challenge or TV in the pool could hold us back.”

