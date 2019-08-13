Who says you can’t find love on reality TV? Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal, who met on MTV’s The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, are engaged, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The proposal took place during filming and will air on the upcoming season, War of the Worlds 2.

“We could not be happier to spend the rest of our lives together,” the couple said in a statement to Us.

Deal, 26, made her MTV debut on Are You The One? in season 4. She then went on to compete on XXX: Dirty 30 and Final Reckoning. Meanwhile, Wiseley, 28, first appeared on The Real World: Portland in 2013, then made his Challenge debut on Rivals: II. He went on to compete on Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II (which he won with Sarah Rice), Champs vs Pros, XXX: Dirty 30 (which he won) and the upcoming season of The Challenge.

The pair both made it to the finals in Dirty 30 and got together shortly after filming wrapped. In November 2018, Deal posted a video on her YouTube channel titled “Moving in Together ep. 1,” where they both explained how crazy they are about each other.

“We’re super excited to see where life takes us and share the behind the scenes with you guys,” the episode description read. “We’ve been growing together since we filmed Dirty Thirty and have yet to stop. No Challenge or TV in the pool could hold us back.”

Wiseley is a designer but also is a singer; the pair have actually recorded multiple songs together, including a cover of “Home,” originally performed by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. “We covered this song because it’s so fitting for our lives,” Deal wrote on YouTube under the cover video in January.

