Grab your helmets, this battle is about to get intense. On Friday, August 9, MTV announced that season 34 of The Challenge will pit U.S. against U.K. in War of the Worlds 2. The teams will be split into 14 Brits vs 14 Americans, all fighting for their share of $1 million. This is the first time since The Ruins in 2009 since the MTV show will feature a two-team format. Plus, the episodes are now a super-sized 90-minutes.

Of course, as always, there’s a twist: During the premiere, the winning team will get to pick first from the “reinforcements,” which is made up of four powerhouse competitors, including Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, who is spotted in the trailer literally going head to head with Big Brother alum Josh Martinez.

While the cast is full of strong, athletic reality stars ready to do anything it takes for the win, some are returning after quite the break. Laurel Stuckey, who started on the show in 2010’s Fresh Meat II, hasn’t been on a season since Invasion of the Champions in 2017. Meanwhile, Jordan Wiseley, who was first introduced on The Real World: Portland in 2013, has won three of the four Challenges he’s appeared on. He last competed in 2017 on XXX: Dirty 30.

In between the fighting and screaming, the text in the trailer reads, “When one war ends, another begins. … “It’s a brave new war.”

As usual, T.J. Lavin will return as the host.

Watch the action-packed trailer above and meet the full cast below.