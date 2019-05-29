The Challenge: War of the Worlds may be over but the drama has just begun. During the Wednesday, May 29, reunion special, Da’Vonne Rogers calls out Cara Maria Sorbello for the way she outed Stephen Bear’s alleged cheating to Georgia Harrison. During the season, when Bear was on the phone with a woman he referred to as his “cousin,” Cara heard him and brought Georgia into the room — a decision Da’Vonne didn’t agree with.

After Da’Vonne explains that she’s not upset Cara told Georgia but instead about the way it happened, she then took a jab at Cara’s boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, who she’s been aligned with since day 1.

“No shade to you, Paulie, because you know I love you, but you’re sitting here pointing fingers at him when he did the same thing he did, and that’s the one you laying with,” Da’Vonne says to Cara in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek. “Sorry! I love you, but facts are facts.”

Paulie yells out that “facts aren’t facts,” as Amanda Garcia — Cara’s longtime enemy in the game — also chimes in, calling Cara a “hypocrite trash bag.”

The incident that Da’Vonne is referencing is what came out after War of the Worlds ended; in December 2018, Cara found out that Paulie had still been speaking to ex-girlfriend Danielle Maltby. Danielle and Cara, together, revealed text messages and photos exclusively to Us to show that Paulie had been lying to them both. However, Paulie apologized and owned up to his mistakes and the pair have since gotten back together.

Wes Bergmann, who is known for stirring the pot a bit, chimed in after the Da’Vonne drama. “In all fairness, she didn’t know she was getting two-timed, yet,” he says.

Watch more in the video above.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds reunion airs on MTV Wednesday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET.

