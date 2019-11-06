



Getting better every day. This is the first season of The Challenge that Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley have done together since they began dating, and it’s only bringing them closer.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, November 6, episode of War of the Worlds 2, the couple talks about how everyone in the house hates them — but they’re not letting it get them down.

“Babe, you know what they say. You can’t argue with stupid,” Jordan, 29, says. “They’ll only bring you down to stupid’s level and beat you every time.” Tori, 26, then agrees, “They’re so stupid.”

The duo, who met on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, both opened up in confessional interviews about their growing relationship.

“Being in this house with Jordan and playing this game has definitely strengthened our relationship,” the Are You the One? vet says. “To know that we met on The Challenge and that we get to continue our story, I mean, I’m so happy. I love Jordan with all of my heart.”

He echoes her thoughts, adding that their bond is “so special,” especially since it came “out of nowhere.”

“We started as best friends and now have fallen to lovers,” the Real World vet says. “We have so much fun in our daily lives that I’m truly just hanging out with my best friend.”

Us Weekly broke the news in August that Jordan and Tori got engaged during this season of The Challenge and the proposal will air at some point. “We could not be happier to spend the rest of our lives together,” the couple said in a statement at the time.

“I was really scared to ask Tori on the show because I know how important a woman’s proposal is,” Jordan shared with Us. “But we met because of the show and I knew she would be super surprised.” He kept his plans a secret from everyone — including production — until the very last second.”

Tori was completely caught off guard by his question, even though they were living together and in a serious relationship. “I was absolutely shocked,” she said. “We had talked about being together forever and getting married, but I had no idea that the proposal was going to happen the way that it did.”

The Challenge airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.