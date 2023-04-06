A future champion is on the way! Wes Bergmann announced that he and his wife, Amanda Hornick, are expecting their first child.

“Baby Bergmann, coming this September 🌋 ,” the Challenge star, 39, revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, April 5, alongside a series of photos of him and Hornick, 37, posing and holding pictures of their sonogram. “We would like to take a second to thank all of our friends, family, and supporters who continue to help us become the best versions of ourselves. We aim to pour all of that love into this child in an effort to make him/her the next great, ginger, genius.”

He continued: “While we are entering into this new stage of life with immense gratitude, we know the season of waiting too and send love & strength to anyone else hoping to one day become parents themselves. Dare we say, future Challenge champion?”

The reality star and the yoga instructor tied the knot in June 2018, after the two-time Challenge winner popped the question two years earlier at a Kansas City Royals game. Many of Bergmann’s MTV costars were in attendance for the couple’s summer nuptials including Lacey Buehler, Rachel Moyal, Nehemiah Clark, Melinda Stolp and Devin Walker. The Real World Austin alums posed for a photo with the bride and groom.

“Congrats, @westonbergmann! 😍💍,” read the caption of the pic shared via the Challenge’s Instagram page.

Following the ceremony, Bergmann opened up to MTV News about the special day for him and his longtime love.

“My favorite part of the wedding was the vows,” he recalled in June 2018. “They were the most beautiful combination of seriousness and hilarity.”

After the twosome exchanged their vows, they began to build a life of their own. The duo expanded their family with their pooch, Penny, who has often been featured on their respective social media pages.

“I’m blessed to have a family of strong, beautiful, women!” Bergmann captioned a selfie of him, his wife and their furry friend.

Most recently, the Kansas native took home the cash prize and champion title for the Challenge: All-Stars season in July 2022. In an interview with E! News, Bergmann revealed what he bought with his winnings.

“I know everyone’s playing for all sorts of different reasons, but, like, hasn’t everyone always wanted a Lamborghini?” he said at the time. “I feel like it’s actually more responsible to buy a Lamborghini than it would be to support my family.”

In addition to the luxury car, the reality TV veteran also shared that he purchased flights for several of his fellow Challengers to come to his hometown in Kansas City to film an unofficial reunion, which fans could watch online. Bergmann admitted the kind gesture ended up costing him “tens of thousands of dollars” in the end.