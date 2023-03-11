More than just friends? After Tori Deal and Devin Walker won The Challenge: Ride or Dies together, she opened up about their strong bond — and if a future romance is in the cards.

“I love Devin so much. He to me is like my friend, like my really, really, really good friend,” the Challenge personality, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 7, while promoting The Challenge: World Championship. “And I don’t think that I’ve ever honored enough platonic relationships with men before, like the way I have with Devin. So aside from looking at what it could ever evolve into in the future, I’m just so thankful that right now we are as good of friends as we are.”

While Tori played coy about what could evolve with Devin, 33, she would hardly be the first Challenge player to get involved with a teammate.

“Well, obviously, there were a few [hookups] that were kind of shocking,” the Are You the One? alum told Us on Tuesday of her experience on Ride or Dies, which aired its finale last month. “When you’re in a Challenge house, you like want to hook up with people. Because it’s [a] camp syndrome and we get stuck with each other and, like, it’s flirting and it’s fun, but when you go home you’re like, ‘Wait a minute. Is all of that gonna be shown on TV?’ I’m happy for anybody who feels comfortable enough to hook up on TV because [it] definitely … gets picked apart when you go home.”

Tori, for her part, got engaged to fellow Challenge alum Jordan Wiseley in 2019 after they met during The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, which aired two years earlier. While the twosome ultimately called off their engagement in 2020, Tori opened up to Us about how she’d feel if Jordan, 32, entered into another showmance.

“You know what, I think it kind of always will be one of those things where it will, like, hit you and then you’re gonna have to just figure out how to feel about it,” the New York native said on Tuesday. “Like, I don’t necessarily know, I don’t know how I would feel like I’d have to wait again to see how I would feel during this situation, but I like, if he was happy, I would do everything in my power to just be like, ‘I’m happy for you.’”

Both Tori and Jordan are set to reunite on World Championship, which premieres on Wednesday, March 8.

“After Ride or Dies, we were able to walk into this next chapter and World Championship looking at each other like, ‘Wait a minute. We know each other better than anybody else here. So, let’s do ourselves a favor and try to look out for each other as much as possible,’” she told Us. “There’s still so much love there, but we live completely different lives across the country and I think we’re still exploring what it’s like to be individuals. I’ve been single for the longest time now — for, like, a year — and I couldn’t be happier.”

The Challenge: World Championship premieres on MTV on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The first two episodes will simultaneously be available to stream via Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi