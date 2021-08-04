They found love in a Challenge house! At least that’s what it looks like in the new extended trailer for season 37 of the MTV reality series. The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies features 17 international competitors all looking for a chance to take home their share of the $1 million prize.

However, they could also be looking for love — or at least a distraction! In the new three-minute trailer, released on Wednesday, August 4, the drama and competitions took a backseat to the romance that seemingly went down in the house — and not just between the rookies.

Ashley Mitchell, who has won more than $1 million over her eight seasons, is back but instead of drama, she’s getting into a showmance. In the trailer, she’s spotted cozying up to Are You the One? vet Nelson Thomas — and she’s not the only one.

Cory Wharton, who is now a proud father of two, is no stranger to hooking up inside The Challenge house but has since settled down at home and made a major change in his gameplay, viewing the show as a job more than anything. In a recent exclusive interview with Us Weekly, he teased the big changes, telling Us that he’s completely focused on winning.

“When I used to go on the show, I was single. I didn’t have kids. I was like, ‘Who’s going to turn up?’ [And] I had my fun. I was real distracted on the show,” the Michigan native, who shares daughter Ryder, 4, with Cheyenne Floyd and daughter Mila, 15 months, with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, said on the “Watch With Us” podcast earlier this month. “Now, I go to the show and I feel like I’m locked in. I know why I’m there. … I have a lot of people at home that depend on me. So when I go to The Challenge, I’m clocking into work. I’m away from my family and I’m there focusing and determined.”

In the trailer, as his friends get into showmances, he is shown completely focused on strategizing.