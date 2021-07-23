One too many crazy nights. The cast of The Challenge 37 may have the most international players of all time, but they also may have the most intense partying. In fact, so much so that a new rule was put into place to limit the amount of alcohol consumed.

“In the good old days when we used to be able to go to the bar, you could buy a bottle, you could buy whatever you wanted at the bar. It was on you [if] you got drunk and sloppy. Now production’s trying to control some of that,” Cory Wharton said on the Thursday, July 22, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “This season, we went to drink tickets. So once you ran out of your drink tickets, there were no more drinks for you. Per night, we would get a certain amount of drink tickets.”

The reality star, 30, explained that the cast of Spies, Lies and Allies “got a little wild one night or a couple of nights,” so production had to put their foot down.

“We kept getting put on, like, punishment. Basically [they said], ‘Listen, you guys are acting crazy to production and the security team. You’re not respecting them. So we’ve got to limit the drinks,'” the Teen Mom OG star told Us. “It was wild this season. I hope we can find a better system, but we were like kids at a carnival. We had drink tickets! Once your drink tickets ran out, no more drinks for you.”

While the rule seems like a good idea, Wharton isn’t on board. “They better not [keep it forever],” he said with a laugh. “I’m not going to be doing that!”

These days, however, the Real World vet is more focused on winning the prize money than he is on partying — especially because he has two daughters at home. Wharton shares Ryder, 4, with Cheyenne Floyd and Mila, 15 months, with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge.

“When I used to go on the show, I was single. I didn’t have kids. I was like, ‘Who’s going to turn up?’ [And] I had my fun. I was real distracted on the show,” the Michigan native told Us. “Now, I go to the show and I feel like I’m locked in. I know why I’m there. … I have a lot of people at home that depend on me. So when I go to The Challenge, I’m clocking into work. I’m away from my family and I’m there focusing and determined.”

The Challenge: Lies, Spies and Allies premiere on MTV Wednesday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET.