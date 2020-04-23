Quite a relationship. Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have had an up and down romance from the moment they’ve met, but have come a very long way through it all.

In 2018, The Challenge alum revealed to Us Weekly that before heading on Ex on the Beach (where he met Selfridge), he was worried about getting into a serious relationship.

“I’m scared of the word love. Let’s be careful when we say that about this show! Love is a strong word, right? We want to find that next step in our lives. That’s love for some people, that’s just dating for others,” he told Us. “I want somebody to be able to be almost like a best friend and for me to start living my life with, but love … be careful now. I’m not going as far to say love.”

However, that’s seemingly what happened on the show, despite both Selfridge and Wharton’s exes showing up to cause some drama. The real drama began when he returned home from filming when he found out that his ex Cheyenne Floyd had a baby six months prior — and he was the father.

The duo, who briefly dated and appeared on The Challenge: Rivals II in 2016, later revealed they hooked up one time while filming the reunion. Wharton knew she was pregnant but didn’t know if he was the father until the baby was 6 months old.

“Once I found out I had a kid, my whole life changed. It’s a feeling inside of yourself that there’s a bigger purpose,” Wharton told Us in December 2017. “Now I’m doing everything for my daughter, instead of for myself. I had to put somebody before myself for the first time. I feel like I’ve got my power pack, like I’m untouchable with my kid. I have her and that’s all the love I need in the world. It gave me a sense of purpose. I never thought I could love anybody more than myself and I do!”

So, how did Selfridge fit into the situation? Although she and Floyd were never close, once Wharton and Selfridge got back together, they all became a family — something that’s now shown on Teen Mom OG. They grew even closer when the Are You the One? vet found out that she was expecting her first child with Wharton.

“We both understand that there has to be mutual respect for each other and her and I are cordial,” Selfridge told Us in April 2109.

