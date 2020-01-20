Another girl on the way! Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton and Are You the One? alum Taylor Selfridge found out the sex of their baby on Saturday, January 19, during a big event in Los Angeles.

“I’m two for two with girls and it feels good,” Wharton, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively of the news — which caught both him and Selfridge, 25, by surprise. “This whole process is new to me. I never got to enjoy this process with my first kid, but now that I have a girl, another girl, I get to be a part of it from the beginning.”

Wharton shares 2-year-old daughter Ryder with ex-girlfriend, Cheyenne Floyd, who also attended the outside party. The exes have mastered coparenting, as documented on Teen Mom OG.

When Us broke the news that Wharton and Selfridge were expecting in October, Ryder joined them for their first pregnancy photoshoot. “We just made sure that she’s been a part of it ever since we found out,” he said at the time. “She’s so happy in her own world. She’s playing doctor! She’s unbothered.”

The reality stars met in 2018 during season 1 of Ex on the Beach. They dated on and off after the show but have been together for over two years.

“I’m excited to have a daughter because I’m best friends with my mom so being a mom to a girl I hope to have the same relationship,” she told Us. “I’m ready for the mommy and me outfits!”

In addition to the couple’s family, the party also included many reality star guests, including Big Brother alum Bayleigh Dayton, Swaggy C and Faysal Shafaat, and Challenge stars Paulie Calafiore, Nelson Thomas, Ashley Marie Kelsey and Tori Deal.

Scroll through the gallery below for the exclusive photos from the gender reveal party!