Soon-to-be father-of-three! Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, are expecting their second child together.

“To the newest member of the family 👶🏽: June 8th, We will welcome a new member to the family! I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my 31st birthday,” the Teen Mom OG alum, 31, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 5. “Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same ❤️Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched.”

He continued in his post: “The joy that they bring me, the excitement is unmatched. I truthfully feel like God has put me in a position that I’m so lucky & blessed to be in. As a kid my dad wasn’t able to be around, and I feel like that’s why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have. I can’t wait to watch you grow with your sisters Ryder & Mila 🌸🌻 I’m telling you right now both those girls love you so much.”

The Challenge alum — who met Selfridge, 27, in November 2017 — concluded his note with a sweet message to his partner.

“Taylor, I don’t know too many people to put up with me for as long as you have 😂 but no seriously, I love you bby & I can’t wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up,” Wharton added in his social media upload. “I also wanna say thank you to my support system those ppl know who you are just know I love you all and I appreciate it everything you do for me 🙏🏽.”

The Oregon native shared the same maternity portraits via her Instagram page, gushing over her “new little peanut” and their growing brood.

“My whole life I knew I was meant to be a mother, I love my babies more than anything in this world,” Selfridge wrote on Saturday. “My heart grew twice the size and I knew I’d love you just the same as your sisters. I can’t wait to see your little face (even though you’ll look nothing like me & only daddy) 😂.”

The Michigan native — who shares eldest daughter Ryder, 4, with ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd — welcomed his second little girl with Selfridge in April 2020.

“It was definitely a surprise,” Wharton exclusively told Us of Selfridge’s pregnancy in October 2019. “Just being there from the day she found out that she’s pregnant and knowing that it was mine, I knew that I was going to have to step up. It’s exciting for me. It’s gonna be a lot, but I’m excited.”

After becoming a father of two — and balancing coparenting duties with Floyd, 29 — Wharton struggled being away from his brood while filming The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.

It was hard mentally, just because the people at home were kind of struggling. Cheyenne was pregnant, Ryder was acting up. Taylor was missing me, and I missed Mila’s first steps,” Wharton told Us in July 2021. “So, I’m missing crucial points in my child’s life that, like, I’ll never be able to get back. So that’s kind of hard to swallow. … When I do come home after doing a Challenge, I get to spend all my time with my kids. So that’s kinda how I rationalize it. This one was rough. I’m not gonna lie. This one was real tough. I missed my kids.”

Scroll below to see the couple’s pregnancy announcement photos: