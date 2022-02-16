On the mend. Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s daughter, Ryder, is on the road to recovery after her Valentine’s Day hospitalization.

“She is home from the hospital now and resting,” the Los Angeles native, 29, told her Instagram followers on Monday, February 14, of her 4-year-old. The little one has suffered from a congenital condition VLCAD deficiency since her April 2017 birth, which is when the body is unable to properly break down fats.

“This isn’t how I thought my day would end up. After flying to Miami and getting that call that she wasn’t well and coming right back home, it’s been a long emotional day,” the Teen Mom: Girls’ Night star, who is also the mother of son Ace, 8 months, with fiancé Zach Davis, added. “Although we had other plans, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now. I am blessed to be in the bed snugging with my babies.”

On Tuesday, February 15, the MTV personality shared a sweet shot of her toddler cuddling with her baby brother.

“This picture makes me so happy,” Floyd wrote via Instagram Stories. “Ryder has been great today and getting better. All she’s worried about is that she missed the Valentine’s Day party at school.”

Ryder received festive cupcakes from her classmates, which was “the sweetest” gesture, Floyd concluded. “Thank you guys so much for making my baby feel special,” the reality star wrote.

Wharton, 30, for his part, posted an Instagram video on Monday of his “warrior” daughter wishing his followers a happy holiday.

The Michigan native is also the father of daughter Mila, 21 months, with his partner, Taylor Selfridge. The Ex on the Beach alum, 27, and Floyd are “cordial” with each other while Wharton coparents, Selfridge exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019.

“We both understand that there has to be mutual respect for each other,” the Oregon native explained at the time. “Of course it’s somewhat awkward, but her and I have talked. There’s no drama between us. … I know people want there to be drama in the situation we’re in, but there’s just not any and no one wants there to be problems. I’m just enjoying my relationship. I’m blessed to have Cory and Ryder.”

Wharton chimed in, giving his girlfriend “credit” for “putting up with” his and Floyd’s coparenting dynamics.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.